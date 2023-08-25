Beyoncé powers through Arizona Renaissance show after experiencing audio issues

Not much can stop Beyoncé from putting on a great show, but a recent issue with audio at one of her Renaissance stops came close to it.

While performing for a packed house in Arizona, the Grammy winner seemed to experience a mic mishap during "Alien Superstar."

Video posted all over social media shows the singer midway through the Renaissance song when her mic cuts out. At first, fans were unable to hear the singer but the music continued. Not long after, the music went out, as well.

Bey and her dancers continued their routine onstage for a bit, but after the audio hadn't come back for what seemed like a few minutes, the singer left the stage.

The audience seemed unhappy with the disruption but they roared with cheers when she returned to the stage to pick up where she'd left off, in a new outfit, with the audio issue fixed.

The short setback took place a day after Beyoncé sent a special birthday request to her fans who attend shows during Virgo season.

"My birthday wish is to celebrate with you wearing your most fabulous silver fashions to the shows," she wrote on her Instagram Story.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.