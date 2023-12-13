Beyoncé reminisces on 10th anniversary of self-titled album

Ten years ago Beyoncé surprised fans and shocked the music world with the unexpected drop of her self-titled fifth studio album.

The critically acclaimed project, released in the early morning hours of December 13, 2003, was developed as a visual album, with each of the 14 tracks accompanied by a short film.

A video Bey unveiled on Instagram Wednesday morning features snippets of the songs and music videos, starting with "Partition" and including "Flawless," along with her Grammy-winning Jay-Z collaboration "Drunk in Love."

Beyoncé contributed three trophies to the singer's total 32 Grammys, topped the Billboard 200 and Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums charts, and earned a high-ranking spot on countless music "top" lists.

On Nicki Minaj's 2014 hit "Feeling Myself," Beyoncé boasts about the unexpected album release: "Know where you was when that digital popped. I stopped the world."

"This album is the anti-perfection," she said in the celebratory video. "Happy 10th anniversary."

Here's a reminder of the Beyoncé track list:

1. "Pretty Hurts"

2. "Haunted"

3. "Drunk in Love" ft. Jay-Z

4. "Blow"

5. "No Angel"

6. "Partition"

7. "Jealous"

8. "Rocket"

9. "Mine" ft. Drake

10. "XO"

11. "***Flawless" ft. Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie

12. "Superpower" ft. Frank Ocean

13. "Heaven"

14. "Blue" ft. Blue Ivy

