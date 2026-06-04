Beyoncé, Rihanna, Oprah make 'Forbes'' 2026 America's Richest Self-Made Women list

Beyoncé looks on during a campaign rally with Democratic presidential nominee, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, at Shell Energy Stadium on October 25, 2024, in Houston, Texas. Vice President Kamala Harris is campaigning in Texas holding a rally supporting reproductive rights with recording artists Beyonce and Willie Nelson. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Welcome to the three-comma club, Beyoncé.

She's one of the new additions to Forbes' 2026 America's Richest Self-Made Women list. What put her over the top? According to the publication, it was her 2025 Cowboy Carter tour, which grossed more than $450 million in ticket sales and merchandise. Beyoncé is tied at #39 on the list with several other women, including fellow musician Rihanna.

With an estimated net worth of $1 billion, much of Rih's wealth comes from her non-music ventures: Fenty Beauty and Savage X Fenty. The mother of three is reportedly working on a new album, which would be her first since 2016's Anti.

The only other musician on the list is Taylor Swift, who ranks at #23 with a net worth of $2 billion.

Forbes also named Oprah Winfrey one of America's richest self-made women; she lands at #16. She built a media and business empire from her hit talk show, has real estate in California and Hawaii, and in 2020 sold most of her stake in the OWN channel to owner Warner Bros. Discovery in exchange for company shares. Forbes estimates her worth at $2.8 million.

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