Beyoncé unveils new perfume available this November

Beyoncé is launching a new eau de parfum as part of her Renaissance World Tour run.

The singer unveiled the new scent via a special preorder-only page on her official website.

Crafted and designed by the Grammy winner herself, the fragrance features top notes of clementine and golden honey, body notes of rose absolute and jasmine sambac, and a base of Namibian myrrh and golden amber.

While the name and look of the fragrance remains secret, the new scent, created in France, is billed as "encased in art," and will only be available in the U.S. and Canada.

The 1.7 fluid ounce perfume is available now for preorder for $160; it's estimated to ship in November.

As promised on the site, those who preorder will receive a special gift with purchase, while supplies last.

This marks the most recent fragrance by the singer, whose past perfumes include Pulse and a few iterations of Heat.

