Beyoncé's 'Cowboy Carter' is officially out: Here's some of what fans can expect

The wait and mystery behind Beyoncé's new album, Act II: Cowboy Carter, is no longer, as the album is out for fans to hear. Aside from the previously announced collaborations with Miley Cyrus, Dolly Parton, Post Malone, Willie Nelson, Linda Martell and Shaboozey, here are some of the highlights and surprises on the singer's country album:

-- "BLACKBIIRD," a cover of The Beatles song "Blackbird," is somewhat of a gathering of Black female country artists. Bey recruited rising stars Tanner Addell, Brittney Spencer, Tiera Kennedy and Reyna Roberts to help sing the song, written in the '60s to offer hope during the Civil Rights Movement.

-- Bey's youngest daughter, Rumi Carter, may just be following in her mother and sister Blue's footsteps. She appears on the song "Protector." After she asks Bey, "Mom, can I hear the lullaby? Please?" Bey sings about always being her daughter's protector, while one day knowing Rumi has to spread her own wings.

-- The cover of "Jolene" is seemingly a sequel to the Lemonade cut "Sorry." "Hey Ms. Honey Bee, it's Dolly P. You know that hussy with the good hair you sing about," Dolly Parton says. "[It] reminded me of someone I knew back when except she has flaming locks of auburn hair. Bless her heart. Just hair of a different color, but it hurts just the same." Bey then warns Jolene to stay away from her man, singing, "You don't want this smoke, so shoot your shot for someone else."

-- If you're a fan of Bey's rapping, then listen to "Spaghetti."

-- Bey addresses her Album of the Year snubs on "Sweet Honey Buckiin" featuring Shaboozey. "A-O-T-Y, I ain't win/ I ain't stuntin' 'bout them/ Take that s*** on the chin," she sings.

In other news, Bey is on W Magazine's first digital cover.

