Beyoncé's 'Cowboy Carter' makes chart history in the UK

We'll have to wait a couple days to see how she fares on the Billboard 200, but Beyoncé's album Cowboy Carter has already topped the U.K. charts, breaking several records in the process.

Bey is now the first Black artist to top the U.K. charts with a country album and the first to simultaneously top the U.K. album and singles charts with a country album and a country single. "Texas Hold 'Em" has now returned to the #1 spot on the latter for a fifth non-consecutive week.

This is the first time Beyoncé has done this in more than 20 years: In 2003, she was #1 with both Dangerously In Love and its lead single, "Crazy In Love."

Ironically, Dolly Parton, who's featured on Cowboy Carter, has never had a #1 album in the U.K.

What's more, three songs from Cowboy Carter are in the top 10 on the U.K.'s singles chart: Following "Texas Hold 'Em," Bey's reworking of Dolly's "Jolene" is #8, and the Miley Cyrus duet "II Most Wanted" is #9.

Cowboy Carter is also Bey's first #1 on the U.K.'s country albums chart.

