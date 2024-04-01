Beyoncé's 'Cowboy Carter' breaks Spotify and Amazon streaming records

Blair Caldwell

By Andrea Dresdale

Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter made a massive debut Friday on streaming services.

While Bey has said that Cowboy Carter is a Beyoncé album, not a country album, the records it's set are being counted as though it's a country release.

Cowboy Carter has become Spotify's most-streamed album in a single day so far in 2024, and the streaming platform says that's the first time this year a country album has taken that title.

Meanwhile, on Amazon Music, Cowboy Carter earned Bey more first-day streams than any of her previous albums, and the most first-day streams for a country album by a female artist.

In addition, a few of the artists who contributed to the album -- directly and indirectly -- have weighed in about being a part of the project.

Nancy Sinatra, whose classic song "These Boots Are Made for Walkin'" is sampled on the song "Ya Ya," wrote on X, formerly Twitter, "To have a little piece of one of my records in a @Beyonce song is very meaningful to me because I love her. She represents what is great about today's music and I'm delighted to be a tiny part of it. This may be the best sample of "Boots" yet! And the beat goes on…"

And "Escapism" singer RAYE, the British singer/songwriter who'll be the musical guest on Saturday Night Live this weekend, posted about co-writing the song "Riiverdance" for the album. 

"What an honour it is to being able to contribute my small piece to this beautiful album, and to THE @beyonce who continues to inspire all of us," she wrote.

