Beyoncé's Renaissance birthday: Diana Ross sings, Kendrick Lamarr raps, celebs fill the audience for Bey's 42nd

Beyoncé hosted the ultimate Renaissance birthday celebration at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood Monday evening, as thousands of fans, celebrity friends and special surprise guests honored the singer on her 42nd birthday.

Bey sprinted to the front of the stage to greet, hug and thank legendary singer Diana Ross who led the audience of approximately 60,000 in singing "Happy Birthday."

"I'm here to celebrate Beyoncé's birthday," Ross said in video shared to the internet. She instructed the crowd to shine their phone flashlights before they all broke out in song.

In 2019, the roles were swapped when Beyoncé helped Ross celebrate her 75th birthday. Video shared by the Hollywood Palladium, where Ross rung in the milestone in 2019, shows Bey singing a special rendition of "Happy Birthday" surrounded by Ross' family and celebrity friends.

Bey had a surprise of her own for concertgoers when she brought out Kendrick Lamar for a joint performance of "America has a Problem."

Some of the many celebrities who sported their sparkly silver attire in attendance of the special show included Zendaya and Tom Holland, Keke Palmer, Yara Shahidi, Kerry Washington, Brandy, Lizzo, Chris Rock, Quinta Brunson and many more.

The singer ended the show with an emotional speech where she expressed gratitude to a plethora of important people in her life, including her three children, husband Jay-Z, dad, Mathew Knowles and her mom, Tina Knowles.

"I'm thankful for Kelly Rowland, Michelle Williams, LeToya Luckett, LaTavia Roberson," she said. "I'm thankful for all of you guys who have been with me since 1997. I'm thankful for every flaw, for every stretch mark, every FUPA. I thank you that I'm here at f****** 42. I'm grateful for joy and I thank God. I thank you, God."

