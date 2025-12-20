Michelin's Bib Gourmand distinction highlights restaurants that serve exceptional food at a good value—places where you can enjoy a memorable meal without the splurge of a fine-dining price tag. Stacker compiled a list of Bib Gourmand restaurants in Miami using the Michelin Guide, offering a taste of quality and creativity across the city's dining scene. Keep reading to see which spots made the list in 2025.
Mandolin Aegean Bistro
- Cuisine: Mediterranean Cuisine, Turkish
- Price: $$
- Address: 4312 N.E. 2nd Ave., Miami, FL, 33137, USA
Bachour
- Cuisine: Contemporary, Bakery
- Price: $$
- Address: 2020 Salzedo St., Ste. 103, Miami, FL, 33134, USA
Ghee Indian Kitchen
- Cuisine: Indian
- Price: $$
- Address: 8965 S.W. 72nd Pl., Miami, FL, 33156, USA
Hometown Barbecue Miami
- Cuisine: Barbecue
- Price: $$
- Address: 1200 N.W. 22nd St., #100, Miami, FL, 33142, USA
Michael's Genuine
- Cuisine: Contemporary, American
- Price: $$$
- Address: 130 N.E. 40th St., Miami, FL, 33137, USA
El Turco
- Cuisine: Mediterranean Cuisine
- Price: $$
- Address: 184 N.E. 50th Terr., Miami, FL, 33137, USA
La Natural
- Cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $$
- Address: 7289 N.W. 2nd Ave., Miami, FL, 33150, USA
Sanguich De Miami
- Cuisine: Cuban
- Price: $$
- Address: 2057 S.W. 8th St., Miami, FL, 33135, USA
Tam Tam
- Cuisine: Vietnamese
- Price: $$
- Address: 99 N.W. 1st St., Miami, FL, 33128, USA
Chug's Diner
- Cuisine: Cuban
- Price: $$
- Address: 3444 Main Hwy., Ste. 21, Miami, FL, 33133, USA
Phuc Yea
- Cuisine: Vietnamese
- Price: $$
- Address: 7100 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, FL, 33138, USA
