Michelin's Bib Gourmand distinction highlights restaurants that serve exceptional food at a good value—places where you can enjoy a memorable meal without the splurge of a fine-dining price tag. Stacker compiled a list of Bib Gourmand restaurants in Tampa using the Michelin Guide, offering a taste of quality and creativity across the city's dining scene. Keep reading to see which spots made the list in 2025.

Psomi

- Cuisine: Greek

- Price: $$

- Address: 701 N. Howard Ave., Tampa, FL, 33606, USA

Streetlight Taco

- Cuisine: Mexican

- Price: $$

- Address: 4004 Henderson Blvd., Tampa, FL, 33629, USA

Gorkhali Kitchen

- Cuisine: Nepali, Indian

- Price: $$

- Address: 10044 Cross Creek Blvd., Tampa, FL, 33647, USA

Rooster and the Till

- Cuisine: International

- Price: $$

- Address: 6500 N. Florida Ave., Tampa, FL, 33604, USA

