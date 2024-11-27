Big Sean says he's 'locked in' on sequel to 'Twenty88': 'I feel great about it'

As the world continues to absorb Big Sean's Better Me Than You album, he's already working on what's next, and that includes the Twenty88 sequel with partner Jhené Aiko. Speaking to Complex, he says he feels amazing about what they have so far.

"Twenty88 was an experiment that I did, like, I wrote not just my parts, but I wrote Jhené's parts, as well, and it was my first time doing R&B. So, yeah, I've been locked in on the second one, but I'm not giving nothing else away," he says.

So far, Sean feels “great about it," noting that if fans "loved the first one, they’ll love this one." But before fans get too excited, he warns, "I don’t know when it’s coming, though.”

Twenty88 came out in 2016 and was accompanied by a short sci-fi film called Out of Love, which found Sean and Jhené in an alternate reality as heightened versions of themselves.

Jhené previously told Billboard that fans can "expect more theatrics" than there were on the first Twenty88, where she and Sean "were playing characters."

