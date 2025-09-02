Blair Underwood to narrate Lionel Richie’s memoir, 'Truly'

By Jill Lances

Lionel Richie has lined up an A-list actor to voice the audiobook for his upcoming memoir, Truly. Emmy Award-winning actor Blair Underwood is set to read the audiobook, with Richie reading the introduction.

"It is an absolute honor to share Lionel Richie’s extraordinary and meteoric rise within the music industry but most importantly to introduce you to the exceptional heart and humanity of the man himself," Underwood says. "His story is both inspirational and revelatory for all generations."

"It was a joy to record a special audio-only intro of the audiobook of my forthcoming memoir, Truly," Lionel added on Instagram, noting it was "extra special to collaborate" with Underwood.

Truly, due out Sept. 30, will follow Lionel from his days growing up in Tuskegee, Alabama, and cover his "raucous adventures" as a member of The Commodores, being signed to Motown, his breakout solo career, writing "We Are The World" and more.

It is available for preorder now.

Richie is going on a book tour to promote his memoir. Lionel Richie An Evening With Friends consists of four dates: Sept. 29 in New York, Oct. 1 in Austin, Oct. 2 in Las Vegas and Oct. 6 in Los Angeles.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

