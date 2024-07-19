Blxst is "excited" for fans to hear different versions of him on debut album

Blxst's been making music for some time, dropping projects including the Sixtape series and No Love Lost, but Friday marks the release of his debut album, I'll Always Come Find You.

Speaking to ABC Audio, he describes why now is the perfect time to drop his debut.

"This is something that I feel like my fans are owed. When I dropped my previous projects, it'll be like eight songs or 12 songs max. And not to throw them under the bus or anything, but this one is just more grand," he says. "It just feels different, it's a concept album, but telling a story with a short film attached, the skits, the production, just utilizing all the resources that I [didn't have access] to when I was making my previous body of work."

With more confidence, resources and creative freedom, Blxst says he's finally created the album he's been wanting to make for years.

"I'm very confident in the body of work that I came up with, and my inner child is fulfilled," he says. "I was pulling different inspirations from my childhood, to me growing up as an adult. It's one big pot of everything that I'm inspired by. So I'm just ... excited for the fans to hear the different versions of me."

The different sides of Blxst showcase themselves on the album via a little hip-hop, R&B, jazz and Afrobeats, and an introspective experience shared via the father/son relationship of fictional characters Birdy and Big E.

"It's a song for every Blxst fan that may have come across my music and to the ones that's finding about me too," he says.

Known for making West Coast music that fans can two-step to, Blxst notes fans will also get a message and see his vulnerable side.

