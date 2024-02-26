'Bob Marley: One Love' hangs on to #1 at the box office with $13.5 million weekend

Bob Marley: One Love spent its second week atop the domestic box office with an estimated $13.5 million domestic haul. The biopic, starring Kingsley Ben-Adir as the legendary reggae artist, has delivered $71.1 million in North America and $49.4 million internationally, bringing its worldwide tally to $120.5 million.

As reported, the Paramount Pictures film opened on Valentine's Day, February 14, topping the domestic box office during debut weekend with $28.6 million between Friday and Sunday, and an estimated $34.1 million through President's Day, Monday.

Bob Marley: One Love co-starring Lashana Lynch as Marley's wife, Rita Marley, is the story of how the Jamaican musician overcame adversity and the journey behind his revolutionary music.

"My family and I are honored with the amazing response to Bob Marley: One Love," Bob Marley's son Ziggy Marley said in a statement obtained by Variety. "Like my father's music, this movie is meant for the people and his message of peace, love, and unity is clearly connecting with audiences around the world. We thank the people for embracing this film and in so doing helping to highlight the message of one love."

