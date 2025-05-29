Bone Thugs-N-Harmony perform ‘Tha Crossroads’ on Everybody’s Live With John Mulaney

John Mulaney's wish to have Bone Thugs-N-Harmony on his late-night talk show came true. The group appeared on the latest episode of Netflix's Everybody's Live With John Mulaney, taking part in a segment where they presented three 14-year-olds with an award for beating Mulaney in a wrestling match.

After handing the teens a wrestling belt trophy, Bone Thugs, with the exception of Flesh-N-Bone, performed their 1996 hit "Tha Crossroads."

Bone's Everybody's Live performance comes months after Mulaney revealed that he'd attempted to book the group for a previous show, but was mistakenly in discussion with someone impersonating their manager. He then asked the real Bone Thugs to reach out to him to "clear this up."

Bone's appearance on the show also follows the April release of their first song in nearly 15 years. "Awww S***" will appear on their upcoming full-length album.

