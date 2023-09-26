Bone Thugs-N-Harmony's Layzie Bone asks for privacy amid Krayzie Bone hospitalization

Layzie Bone, a member of the legendary '90s rap group Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, is asking fans for privacy while Krayzie Bone's family and friends deal with the rapper's "unexpected hospitalization" and potentially life-threatening sickness.

"In this challenging moment, as the immediate and Bone thugs family rallies behind my brother, we humbly ask for a moment of privacy," Layzie wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of four of the group members. "Our family is facing the unexpected hospitalization of Krayzie Bone with strength, and your prayers are a beacon of hope."

The special request comes amid reports that the founding group member checked himself into the hospital after coughing up blood.

Sources told AllHipHop that Krayzie, born Anthony Henderson, underwent immediate surgery to stop the bleeding, caused by a leaking artery in one of his lungs. TMZ said on Monday that the 50-year-old rapper is "fighting for his life" after being placed in an induced coma.

In his note, Layzie told fans they'll get an update on his bandmate's status soon, "but for now," he said, "let us come together and keep our love and thoughts focused on his recovery. Your support means the world to us, and we truly appreciate your understanding during this time."

Messages poured in on social media over the last few days from fellow artists and entertainers, who say they are sending thoughts and prayers to Krayzie Bone with hopes he'll pull through.

