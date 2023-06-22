Boosie calls out prosecutor in federal gun case: "He is racist and has evil intentions"

Boosie is calling out a prosecutor involved his federal gun case. In a lengthy tweet shared to his account Wednesday, June 21, he claimed the prosecution team "refuse[d] to respect the judges [sic] decision" to release him on bond without providing evidence "of me being a flight risk or a danger to the community."

Boosie singled out prosecutor Michael Wheat for "singing Wipe Me Down, wiping his shoulders and shaking his head with a look of evil in his eyes." He accused Wheat of being a "racist" who "has evil intentions."

Boosie was granted $50,000 bond after being arrested last week outside a San Diego courtroom. He'd been taken into custody on new charges moments after he was cleared of gun charges that were filed in May.

Boosie says the prosecution is seeking an appeal in the case and asked people in the city to help "protest the injustice that is being done to me." "I need ALL prayer warriors across the world to pray this southern district of California remove Mr. wheat and this prosecution off my case," he said. "Even my attorneys have never seen nothing like this in their career. Help Me Fight this Injustice and say a prayer for my freedom tomorrow.”

Boosie's May arrest came after a San Diego cop spotted him with a Glock on Instagram Live and sent a helicopter to track the car he was in. He was then pulled over during a traffic stop, and two guns were found in his vehicle.

