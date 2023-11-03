Brandy's bringing the holiday cheer with new single, "Christmas Party for Two"

Brandy is prepping for the holiday season with the release of her new single, "Christmas Party for Two."

The R&B icon adds a romantic twist to the festive track, ensuring she doesn't spend the special time of the year alone.

"Let me sit beside ya/ I warmed up some cider / I'll relax your mind 'cause I can recognize/ You need someone to make you feel the way that I do," she sings over sounds of a guitar.

"Christmas Party for Two" is the lead single from Brandy's upcoming holiday album, Christmas with Brandy, expected on November 10.

The holiday album is a first for the Grammy-winning singer but one she "put my heart and soul into."

"[I] just poured it all into this music," she said.

Brandy will bring her beloved vocal abilities to holiday classics like "Someday at Christmas," "Jingle Bells" and "Deck the Halls," and offer a few festive originals, like the holiday breakup anthem "Feels Different" and the cheerful track "Christmas Gift" featuring her daughter, Sy'Rai.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.