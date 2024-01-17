Bryson Tiller drops new song, "Sex You Up"

Bryson Tiller is looking to have some fun with a love interest in his new song, "Sex You Up."

The song was released on his Soundcloud Tuesday, as part of his TillerTuesdays music series.

Tiller says he'll drop a new project every Tuesday that will be made available only on his Instagram, Soundcloud and TikTok.

Last week, he delivered "Lost Intro."

The exclusive tracks seem to be samples of what's to expect on his much-anticipated album Serenity, which Tiller says will be a three-disc project.

