Bryson Tiller says he's learned 'so much' from Chris Brown during Breezy Bowl XX Stadium World Tour

Bryson Tiller has been on the road as part of Chris Brown's Breezy Bowl XX Stadium World Tour, and he says it's been quite the learning experience. He sang CB's praises while a guest on the New Rory & Mal show.

“Man, I’ve learned so much from Chris just being on this tour. He’s such a great human,” Bryson said of Chris. “He really loves this s***.”

“He gives it 150 percent. I be waiting, like, ‘What day is he gon’ have a bad show?’ He [doesn’t] have bad shows. Maybe sometimes the audio’s a little f***** up and he can’t hear himself,” he continued. “When he gets on that stage, he does his thing.”

Bryson admits that CB's performances sometimes add pressure and make him nervous when it's time for him to open the show. “For me, sometimes I get out there and the crowd’s just kind of like dead, just not giving a f***,” he said. “I'm just like, ‘Oh s***, I’m a little nervous now.’”

Still, he notes the Breezy Bowl tour has surpassed all other treks he's been on, including his own.

Bryson also discussed what led to his decision to sign with RCA Records over Drake's OVO Sounds.

"The only reason I didn’t sign [to OVO] is just because bro didn’t hit me back one time," Tiller explained. "This was in a moment when my label, like, they was hounding me, they was flying me, they was trying to get me away from Drake."

He continued, "I’m not saying that he didn’t want me to sign or whatever, but at that moment, like, I had a kid; people back home that’s looking at me like, 'Is he gonna do it? Is he gonna make it?' So I had to go with what was the most sure shot."

The full episode is now on YouTube.

