Bryson Tiller releases new single, "Whatever She Wants," and accompanying video

Bryson Tiller's released a new single that's nothing like his upcoming album, but rather a taste of what's to come on his new EP, Slum Tiller.

Speaking to Complex, he said the track "Whatever She Wants" and its accompanying music video were "inspired by late nights at strip clubs in Miami."

"I was never a fan of strip clubs but after getting to know a few dancers I really wanted to create something that they could either get ready to, or dance to," he explained. "This song is actually the complete opposite of the music you will find on my next album. It's from my new mixtape series: Slum Tiller, where Detroit music is the primary inspiration."

"Whatever She Wants" originally appeared on the second of Bryson's three-volume Slum Tiller series and was updated with this finalized version after much praise from fans. Replying to a fan's comment, he said the EP shows more of his rap side than his upcoming album will.

