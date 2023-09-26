Burna Boy announces I Told Them... Tour

Burna Boy will soon hit the road with his I Told Them... Tour.

The Nigerian superstar announced his 16-city trek across North America, including stops in Denver, Houston, Chicago, Camden, Boston and a final show in Atlanta next March.

It all starts with a massive kickoff show at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles on November 3, marking Burna Boy's first stadium show in the City of Angels.

This past July, the "Last Last" singer made history as the first Nigerian artist to headline a stadium after he performed some of his Grammy-winning hits at a sold-out show in New York City's Citi Field. That followed his landmark concert at the famed Madison Square Garden, where he became the first Nigerian star to sell out the venue.

Tickets for the I Told Them... Tour will be available for presale starting September 26, with general sale tickets available beginning Friday, September 29.

Here's the full I Told Them... tour itinerary:

11/3 -- Los Angeles, CA, BMO Stadium

11/5 -- Seattle, WA, Climate Pledge Arena

11/7 -- Vancouver, BC, Rogers Arena

11/9 -- Edmonton, AB, Rogers Place

11/12 -- Denver, CO, Ball Arena

11/17 -- Houston, TX, Toyota Center

11/18 -- Austin, TX, Moody Center

2/18 -- Minneapolis, MN, Target Center

2/21 -- Chicago, IL, Wintrust Arena

2/22 -- Columbus, OH, Nationwide Arena

2/24 -- Toronto, ON, Scotiabank Arena

2/28 -- Montreal, QC, Bell Centre

3/1 -- Camden, NJ, Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

3/2 -- Boston, MA, TD Garden

3/7 -- Washington, DC, Capital One Arena

3/9 -- Atlanta, GA, State Farm Arena

