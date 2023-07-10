Burna Boy celebrates first stadium show: "I'm truly speechless"

Burna Boy's reign as one of the top African artists in the U.S. continues.

So much so, that his latest achievement of packing out New York's Citi Field Stadium hasn't only stunned his millions of fans, it's left the Afrobeats star "truly speechless" himself.

For the first time in his career, Burna performed some of his greatest hits for tens of thousands of fans in a close to 42,000-seat U.S. sports stadium.

He took to Instagram to celebrate the feat writing, "I'm truly speechless. Last night was a movie."

The July 8 show marked another full house for the "Last Last" singer who made history in April 2022 after becoming the first African artist to sell out Madison Square Garden.

With his celebratory social media post, Burna reflected on his performance journey in New York from playing the 1,800-capacity PlayStation Theater in 2017, the 500-capacity Gramercy Theatre in 2018, the 1,538-capacity Apollo Theatre in 2019, the close to 20,000-capacity sold out MSG show in 2022 to now, at Citi Field.

"What a journey," Burna said, sharing the folded hands emoji. "God to God."

