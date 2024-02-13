Burna Boy joins G-Star Raw campaign with "On Form" short video

Burna Boy has helped out with the latest G-Star Raw campaign by attaching his hit song "On Form" to the brand's video.

The minute-long visual that was released Monday opens up with Burna surrounded by a group of dancers as they all perform his famed stomp foot dance. Throughout the video, different shots are captured of people stomping in their new denim and grooving to Burna's song.

The G-Star SS 2024 global brand campaign was shot in London and directed by Grammy winner Dave Meyers.

"The Movement. The Energy. In Denim. ON FORM," Burna wrote of the collaboration on Instagram.

