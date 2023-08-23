Burna Boy says he wants credit for the work he's putting in

Burna Boy's last few years in music have catapulted him to the top of the charts and cemented him as one of the most beloved hip-hop artist of today.

When it comes to getting the recognition he deserves for working so hard, Burna says he wants all the credit.

"I'm not going to say I don't want credit because everyone wants credit for what they do," he said in a new Apple Music interview. "For me it's more like I want credit from places where it actually matters."

The Nigerian superstar said he'd like his work and his long music journey — from early 2012 hits to recent Grammy-winning projects — to be recognized everywhere he goes including his hometown, not just in the U.S.

"I want to go somewhere where it's like they see the work and they see everything, the journey and everything, and they're like, 'This is amazing,' he said. "You don't get that in my country."

The Afrobeats star said his hard work is seen as a huge deal to those who may not reach the same levels of success.

"It means something to the people who are not part of the game in a way," he says. "It means something to people who have nothing to gain or lose and no stakes in the matter."

From record-breaking milestones to sold out shows around the country, Burna said he's proud of all of the things he's accomplished.

"That's the thing I've beat my chest the most about," he said. "It's the fact that, yeah, not only did I do it on my own terms and all that, I did it against all odds."

