Burna Boy, Travis Scott to perform at Grammy Awards

Burna Boy and Travis Scott are among the stars added to the lineup of performers for the upcoming 66th Grammy Awards.

They'll take the stage live from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles for Music's Biggest Night, which broadcasts Sunday, February 4, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

Aside from their performances, Burna could add to his one Grammy win, as he's nominated for four awards this year: Best Global Music Album, Best African Music Performance, Best Global Music Performance and Best Melodic Rap Performance.

Scott could earn his first Grammy if he wins Best Rap Album, the one award he's up for.

Both stars will join country singer Luke Combs, who's set to perform, and previously announced artists Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa and Olivia Rodrigo.

The 2024 Grammys will be hosted by Trevor Noah, who'll return for his fourth consecutive year as MC.

