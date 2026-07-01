'Camp Rock 3' gets release date, new teaser trailer

This is real, this is me, I’m exactly where I’m supposed to be — to watch the new teaser trailer for Camp Rock 3.

Disney has released the second teaser trailer for the third film in the Camp Rock franchise. It finds the Jonas Brothers returning as the brothers of the fictional band Connect 3, and will premiere to Disney Channel on Aug. 13 and Disney+ the next day.

While the first trailer focused on the familiar faces of Joe Jonas, Kevin Jonas and Nick Jonas, this new teaser showcases the next generation of campers taking center stage. It also features a first look at the film’s new song “One Beat Away.”

Camp Rock 3 follows Connect 3 as they lose the opening act for their major reunion tour. The band returns to Camp Rock with the hope of discovering the next big thing.

“As campers vie for the chance to open for their favorite band, tensions rise, and friendships are tested, leading to unexpected alliances, revelations and romances,” according to an official synopsis.

New cast members in the third film include Liamani Segura, Malachi Barton, Lumi Pollack, newcomer Hudson Stone, Casey Trotter, Brooklynn Pitts, Ava Jean and Sherry Cola.

The trailer shows Segura’s Sage finding Mitchie Torres’ old songbook covered in dust.

“I’m gonna be Connect 3’s opening act, and nothing’s gonna throw me off my game,” Sage says before she’s knocked to the ground by Barton’s Fletch.

Veronica Rodriguez directs Camp Rock 3 from a script by Eydie Faye. The Jonas Brothers and Demi Lovato all executive produce the new film, although Lovato will not reprise her role of Mitchie. Wizards of Waverly Place star Maria Canals-Barrera is returning to portray Mitchie’s mother, Connie Torres.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.