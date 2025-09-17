'Camp Rock 3' officially happening at Disney Channel with Jonas Brothers, Demi Lovato

Nick Jonas, Demi Lovato, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas arrive at the European premiere of 'Camp Rock' on September 10, 2008, in London, England. (Dave M. Benett/Getty Images)

It's time to rock on again.

Camp Rock 3 has officially been greenlit at Disney Channel and Disney+. The third film in the franchise will reunite the Jonas Brothers with Demi Lovato, who will all executive produce. The upcoming film is currently filming in Vancouver, Canada.

Joe Jonas, Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas will return to their roles of Shane Gray, Nate Gray and Jason Gray — the members of the fictional band Connect 3 — for the new film.

The story of Camp Rock 3 picks up when Connect 3 loses the opening act for their major reunion tour. They return to Camp Rock to try to discover the next big music act.

"As campers vie for the chance to open for their favorite band, tensions rise and friendships are tested, leading to unexpected alliances, revelations and romances," according to its official synopsis. "Camp Rock’s all-new campers include bold and determined Sage and her easygoing brother Desi, cello prodigy Rosie, drummer with his own beat Cliff, choreo queen Callie, intimidating influencer Madison and camp bad boy Fletch."

Wizards of Waverly Place star Maria Canals-Barrera is returning to portray Mitchie Torres' mother, Connie Torres. Lovato is not reprising her role of Mitchie in the third film.

New cast members in this third film include Liamani Segura as Sage, Malachi Barton as Fletch, Lumi Pollack as Rosie, newcomer Hudson Stone as Desi, Casey Trotter as Cliff, Brooklynn Pitts as Callie and Ava Jean as Madison. Sherry Cola also joins the franchise in the role of Lark.

"Camp Rock is an important part of the Disney Channel Original Movie legacy, with unforgettable music, energetic storytelling, and characters that live in the hearts of fans to this day," Ayo Davis, president of Disney Branded Television, said. "Bringing it back with Kevin, Joe, Nick and Demi is such a full-circle moment, and we can't wait to reintroduce this world to a new generation."

Lovato wrote about the film announcement on her Instagram Story.

"another one but make it camp!! good luck to this next class of campers," Lovato wrote.

The Jonas Brothers also shared a video while on set of Camp Rock 3, where they lip-synched to lines from the original film.

Veronica Rodriguez directs Camp Rock 3 from a script by Eydie Faye. High School Musical: The Musical: The Series creator Tim Federle executive produces the film, which features choreography by Jamal Sims.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.