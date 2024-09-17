Cardi B, Ashanti get back in the gym after giving birth

It's been 10 days since Cardi B gave birth to her third child with husband Offset, but she's already back in the gym. On her Instagram Story, she shared footage of her working out on a StairMaster. She later explained that her quick return to the gym is because her body's healing differently this time.

“This is my third baby and postpartum is a little different from my first two… I’m not doing heaving lifting, no muscle straining, squatting none of that… just cardio," she wrote on X, following comments from fans who expressed concern about her getting back in the gym so soon. “Sometimes to avoid postpartum depression you gotta keep your mind busy and for me that’s work and staying active."

Cardi then took the time to note how the concerns from fans conflict with negative comments about the weight she gained during her pregnancy.

"You know what’s funny?? Y’all dragged me down when I gained 15 pounds because I was 5 months pregnant but now yall fake concerned and wanna talk about pressure??? Y’all said I was pregnant to avoid working now that you see I’m still at it it’s something else??” she wrote. “So yeah I’m taking this personal but its FOR ME because either way y’all are gonna have something to say.”

Also returning to the gym after welcoming a baby is Ashanti, who resumed her workouts Monday. "Guess who's back Day 1," she wrote on her Story, showing off her mommy bag, water bottle and other clips of her workout. "Off to a great start." Ashanti welcomed son Kareem Kenkaide Haynes with Nelly on July 18.

