Cardi B asks fans if they want her to drop a Spanish album

ABC/Randy Holmes

By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Spanish album or not? That is the question Cardi B asked fans on Sunday night when trying to gauge their interest in the project.

While singing her verse to "Put Em in the Fridge" with Peso Pluma, Cardi posted a poll asking fans whether they were interested in her releasing a Spanish album. She then shared the results on her Instagram Story, which showed that the majority of people (79 %) said yes.

"OK AFTER MY ENGLISH ALBUM," she wrote on Monday.

Fans are waiting for Cardi, who flexed her bilingual skills on Ozuna's "La Modelo" and Shakira's "Punteria," to release her sophomore album.

