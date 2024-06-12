Cardi B, Fat Joe and Da Brat among honorees at 2024 Hollywood Unlocked Impact Award

BC/Randy Holmes

By Sweenie Saint-Vil

The Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards are making a return on June 21, continuing to recognize those "who have made a lasting effect on the culture," per a press release. This year's honorees include Cardi B, Fat Joe and Da Brat.

Cardi B is set to receive the Inspiration Award, rewarded to those who "defied the odds and come out on top." Fellow Bronx native Fat Joe will be honored for moving the culture forward as a "voice for the people," and Da Brat and her wife, Jesseca Harris-Dupart, will be awarded the Spirit Award for "using their platform to uplift the masses" while embodying "the feeling of pride."

The Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards will take place in Los Angeles, with Tiffany Haddish as host. Jonathan MajorsChristian Louboutin, Jasmine Crockett and Ben Crump will also be honored at the event, which will feature performances by FantasiaLucky DayeYellopain and gospel singer Karen Clark Sheard.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

