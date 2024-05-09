Cardi B narrates short Met Gala clip for 'Vogue,' explains why she didn't name designer of her dress

Cardi B narrates a story titled The Little Diva That Could in a clip on Vogue's TikTok.

Decked out in the black gown and head wrap she wore at the Met Gala, the rapper sits in a chair and begins to read.

“Once upon a time, in a land far away, there lived a little queen who wanted to slay,” read Cardi. “She wanted to spend the night on the town. If only she had a suitable gown. It’s giving big flop.”

“They tried a boot, and a shoe, and a look, and a fit, then the final ensemble, they knew this is it," she continued. "She ate. She cleared. She came here to slay. She was no Sleeping Beauty, but she gagged them all day. Honey, that’s tea.”

"This is not no [Little] Red Riding Hood. Here in Manhattan, we have The Little Diva That Could, but you couldn't ... you couldn't. See you next year," Cardi continued.

The Little Diva That Could is likely about Cardi's preparation for the Met Gala, where she wore a voluminous Windowsen gown by designer Sensen Lii. When asked who made the dress while on the red carpet, she replied, "It's this amazing designer. They're Asian and everything."

Cardi's response led to lots of backlash, prompting her to clarify things on social media.

"I see a lot of you guys fake gagging on Twitter," Cardi said in a video. "I want to make this very clear." She said she "had a lot of things on my mind" and "was being rushed to the front of the line" when asked the question.

"I kind of forgot [how] to pronounce the designer's name because his name is a little bit complicated," she said. "So I was like, 'Damn, how to pronounce his name!' Like, my mind was just racing."

