Cardi B and Offset team up for new single "Jealousy"

By Danielle Long

Cardi B and Offset are gearing up for a collaboration that appears to address the recent cheating allegations surrounding the couple.

The "Up" rapper took to Instagram on Wednesday to tease their upcoming track titled "Jealousy," set to be released on Friday.

In the post, Cardi shared a glimpse of the single's artwork, featuring Offset leaning against an old school car while Cardi, seemingly fed up with her partner, playfully puts her hand in his face. The photo shows Cardi donning a stylish pink fitted top and jeans, accentuated by matching pink hoop earrings.

"Jealousy out Friday… Link in bio," she wrote in the caption, providing a link for followers to pre-add the track.

