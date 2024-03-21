Cardi B says she "manifested" "Punteria," her collaboration with Shakira

Cardi B and Shakira's teased collaboration "Punteria" was a dream come true for both stars.

Cardi "manifested it" but had no idea when it would actually come to fruition.

"When I first met Shakira, it was in Paris at the Fendi show, and I was very, very nervous," she said in an interview with the queen of Latin music. "I was nervous because I wanted to get next to her, but I was like, 'I'm not gonna get next to her until they call me.'"

Unbeknownst to her at the time, Shakira had been discussing who should feature on the track and had Cardi, who she'd wanted to work with, in mind.

“I wanted to do something with Cardi. We were always discussing internally if it was a good idea to put someone on this song," Shakira said. "I always pictured Cardi on this song. I reached out, and here we are."

According to Cardi, she "knew this day would come."

"It came. God is good, Jesus,” she said. “I don’t care if [Shakira] wants me to meow — I’m doing it. I cannot wait. Seriously, that is my dream.”

She told Shakira, "It’s so crazy doing a video with you because all of your videos, you could just tell you take your time from the angle, to the dancing, to the things that pop.”

Shakira also enjoyed the experience of working with Cardi, telling her, “It’s been so fun to work with you. It’s so easy, honestly."

"She’s like, ‘I’ll do everything.’ I’m like, ‘Are you ready to work long hours? Because I work long hours,'" she added of Cardi's work ethic. "She’s like, ‘I’ll be there from 6 to 6 a.m.'”

"Punteria," part of Shakira's Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran album, arrives March 22.

