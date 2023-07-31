Cardi B throws mic at concertgoer who threw drink at her onstage

Stewart Cook/CBS

By George Costantino

Cardi B was the latest victim of a dangerous trend in which artists are hit with objects thrown on stage by an audience member, but this time she got even.

In a video making rounds on social media, the rapper is seen throwing a microphone at an audience member who tossed a drink at her during a performance at Drai’s Beachclub in Las Vegas on Saturday, July 29.

Cardi is performing her 2017 hit "Bodak Yellow (Money Moves)" in the clip -- retweeted by her with the caption -- "Jealous A** B****," when she gets a good dousing with the liquid, then angrily throws the mic at them while appearing to have words with him.

Recently, Drake called out a fan for throwing a vape on stage; Bebe Rexha was injured when a cell phone was hurled at her face; a fan tossed her dead mother's ashes on stage at a Pink show; Kelsea Ballerini was struck by an object mid-song; someone sent a sex toy flying at Lil Nas X; and Harry Styles was pelted with a mysterious object that just missed his eye and left him writhing in pain.

