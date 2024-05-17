Cardi B wants to support forthcoming album with a tour

Cardi B has been working hard on her sophomore album, and this time around she's hitting the road. In her cover story for Rolling Stone, she revealed that she stepped back from an Invasion of Privacy tour so she could take care of her daughter, Kulture, who was born months after the album's release.

"My baby was so little — germs and planes and ear popping on a newborn?" asks Cardi. "Can you imagine a baby in a f****** tour bus?" She also revealed she was dealing "postpartum everything," noting, "It becomes depression because it's a drastic change."

After having her son, Wave, Cardi was able to stay afloat. She says her kids are "the best decisions I ever made."

After releasing her forthcoming album, however, she knows she'll have to miss them a bit, because she plans to support the project with a tour.

"No, You’ve got to [go] for everybody from different states,” she says, turning down the idea of a residency. “That’s how I promoted my mixtape.”

She also noted a Vegas residency may not be ideal for some of her fans. “Somebody might not be able to afford a ticket to go see you in a residency in Vegas,” Cardi says. “Somebody could just afford a $200 ticket, but they can’t afford a $200 ticket and then a flight."

"And you got to touch everybody. That’s why I feel like a lot of these people don’t have fan bases, because they never touch the people," Cardi continues. "They just became famous, and they never went to a chitlin’ circuit. They never been to Greenville, North Carolina. They never f****** went to a Baton Rouge type of s***.”

