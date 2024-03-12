Cardi B's new song "Enough (Miami)" coming on Friday

Lionel Hahn/Getty Images

By Andrea Tuccillo

Now we know what song Cardi B was teasing last week -- and we won't have to wait long to hear it.

The rapper revealed on social media Monday night that the new track is called "Enough (Miami)" and will be out March 15. She also shared the cover art, which features a naked Cardi laying on top of a white cushioned bench with her long hair flowing in front of her. 

Cardi previously teased a snippet of the song with a video of her playing it in the studio.

"Me vs. you and you know who they pickin'," she spits. "I can survive in the coldest conditions ... B***** is washed, soapin' the dishes/ I apply pressure like boa constrictors."

The song is a follow-up to her recently released "Like What (Freestyle)."

Cardi's last album was 2018's Invasion of Privacy.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirSTAR 94.5 - Orlando's Only R&B Logo
    View All
    1-844-945-2945

    Star Cares

    STAR Cares is an exclusive Community Affairs initiative of STAR 94.5, committed to enriching the lives of African-Americans in our community who need to be informed and benefit from programs targeting Education, Health and Financial Literacy

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about star945.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!