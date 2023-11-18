Cassie settles lawsuit accusing Sean 'Diddy' Combs of sex trafficking and sexual assault

Singer and actress Cassie has settled a lawsuit Friday against ex-boyfriend Sean "Diddy" Combs, according to statements from both parties.

The lawsuit, which was filed Thursday in New York, accused Combs of sex trafficking and sexual assault, according to court documents.

"This evening, Ms. Ventura and Mr. Combs resolved the claims that she filed against him yesterday in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York to their mutual satisfaction," an email from Cassie's legal team said in a statement late Friday.

Both parties announced there would be no further statements made, and the terms of the settlement were not disclosed.

Cassie, whose real name is Casandra Ventura, said in a statement Friday evening, "I have decided to resolve this matter amicably on terms that I have some level of control. I want to thank my family, fans and lawyers for their unwavering support."

Combs, in his own statement, said "We have decided to resolve this matter amicably. I wish Cassie and her family all the best. Love."

According to the complaint, Ventura claimed the abuse began when she entered into a professional and sexual relationship with Combs when she was just 19 and he was 37.

After signing her to his label, Bad Boy Records, she alleges that Combs "lured [her] into an ostentatious, fast-paced, and drug-fueled lifestyle, and into a romantic relationship with him -- her boss, one of the most powerful men in the entertainment industry, and a vicious, cruel, and controlling man nearly two decades her senior."

At the time of the filing, Combs' attorney, Ben Brafman, issued a statement on his client's behalf, saying the rapper "vehemently denies these offensive and outrageous allegations."

