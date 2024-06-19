Celebrating Juneteenth: T-Pain concert, celebrity basketball games and more

Photo by Miikka Skaffari/FilmMagic

By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Happy Juneteenth! If you're wondering how you're going to celebrate the new federal holiday, which commemorates the ending of slavery in the United States, there are a few star-studded events to keep in mind.

-- Taking place at the Hollywood Bowl in LA is a concert featuring T-Pain and special guests Ledisi, D Smoke, La Russell, Mary Mary's Tina Campbell, Color of Noize Orchestra, DC6 Singers Collective and conductor Derrick Hodge. It's "a celebration of freedom, creativity, and brilliant artistic tradition," per the venue's website. Tickets are also available on the site.

-- Major League Baseball has gathered a few celebrities and athletes for an event being held in honor of Juneteenth. Taking place Wednesday at Rickwood Field in Birmingham, Alabama, the Barnstorm Birmingham will feature Omari Hardwick, Lil Rel Howery, DC Young FlyMatt Barnes of the All the Smoke podcast, JR Smith, Terrell Owens and more. Players will be split between two teams named after Alabama legends Willie Mays and Hank Aaron, and Metro Boomin will perform after the game.

-- Syleena Johnson's event is the only one not held on Juneteenth, but it's still in celebration of the holiday. She'll headline at a free concert at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign's Krannert Center for the Performing Arts. Doors open at 5 p.m., with music starting at 6 p.m.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirSTAR 94.5 - Orlando's Only R&B Logo
    View All
    1-844-945-2945

    Star Cares

    STAR Cares is an exclusive Community Affairs initiative of STAR 94.5, committed to enriching the lives of African-Americans in our community who need to be informed and benefit from programs targeting Education, Health and Financial Literacy

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about star945.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!