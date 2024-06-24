Celebration continues for Ms. Lauryn Hill's 'Miseducation'

Courtesy of Live Nation

By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Ms. Lauryn Hill is heading back on the road to keep the Miseducation parties going. She's teamed with the Fugees for a co-headlining tour commemorating her one and only solo album, The Miseducation of Ms. Lauryn Hill.

The trek will start on Aug. 9 and make its way through the U.S. before going abroad to London, Manchester and other international stops. Music from The Score and other Fugees albums will be also performed, with her son YG Marley showing up as support on select dates; surprise guests are still to announced.

Presale tickets for U.S. shows will be available, starting with the Citi presale on Tuesday at 10 a.m. local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For those going abroad, a Mastercard presale starts Wednesday, with others becoming available later in the week.

General tickets for both go on sale Friday. Two dollars from each ticket sold will go toward organizations focused on mental health, women’s wellness, community small-business development and education via the MLH fund.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirSTAR 94.5 - Orlando's Only R&B Logo
    View All
    1-844-945-2945

    Star Cares

    STAR Cares is an exclusive Community Affairs initiative of STAR 94.5, committed to enriching the lives of African-Americans in our community who need to be informed and benefit from programs targeting Education, Health and Financial Literacy

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about star945.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!