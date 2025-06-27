Co-founder of legendary R&B group The Whispers, Walter Scott, has passed away at 81

By Gustavo Chacon

The original voice and founding member of The Whispers, Walter Scott, has passed away at the age of 81. The legendary R&B group defined a generation of soul classics including ‘Lady’, ‘Rock Steady’, and ‘And The Beat Goes On’ (which was sampled by Will Smith for his 1997 hit ‘Miami’).

The passing of Walter Scott was confirmed by Desirae L. Benson, a member of The Whispers’ promotional team in a statement:

“We all are incredibly heartbroken. It is with deep sadness that we confirm the passing of Walter Scott, beloved member of the legendary R&B group The Whispers. His voice, presence, and contributions helped shape a musical legacy that touched millions. Walter’s impact on the industry and in the hearts of fans will never be forgotten. Memorial details will be shared at a later date. Sending love and light to his family, friends, and all of the millions of fans around the world. We lost a legend!

Walter was born in Fort Worth, Texas on September 3rd, 1943. He is survived by his wife, Jan, their two sons, three grandchildren and his twin brother and fellow group member, Wallace Scott.

