Cheapest gas stations in every state Nov. 6, 2025

Anyone who drives a car understands the sting of having to fill up their tank and pulling into the gas station, only to discover that gas prices have skyrocketed. Paying extra for gas means you have less to spend on other things, which, over time, can really put a crimp in your budget.

Cheap Insurance explored some of the reasons behind major changes in gas prices, and compiled a list of the cheapest gas stations in every state using data from Gas Buddy.

Gas prices fluctuate based on several factors, including the cost of the key ingredient, crude oil, as well as the available supply and demand for gasoline. If the price of oil rises, a major refinery goes offline, or more drivers are hitting the road, for example, then the cost will increase.

In the first half of 2022, a unique confluence of events led to a surge in gas prices. The increased demand stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic, Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and a slowdown in oil production all contributed to a national all-time high of $4.93 per gallon on average in June 2022.

Seasons also affect gas prices. Demand tends to drop in winter, but the cost also falls because gas stations switch to a different blend of gasoline that's optimal for lower temperatures—and has cheaper ingredients.

Location also matters. The South and Midwest tend to have the lowest gas prices, while the West, including Hawai'i, has the highest. Californians, in particular, pay more for gas on average than any other state. That's because of its high state excise taxes; its isolation from the country's major pipelines, which causes supply issues; and its requirements that mandate a more environmentally friendly blend of gas that costs more to produce and adds to the price per gallon.

No matter where you live, read on to see if you can get a deal on gas near you.

Alabama

#1. Army/Air Force Exchange Svc (1167 Fremont Rd, Fort McClellan): $2.26

#2. CITGO (420 Schillinger Rd S, Mobile): $2.31

#3. Costco (1450 Tingle Circle W, Mobile): $2.33

Alaska

#1. Costco (48 College Rd, Fairbanks): $3.46

#2. Turner's Corner (8238 E Turner Rd, Palmer): $3.47

#3. Shell (445 N Pittman Rd, Meadow Lakes): $3.49

Arizona

#1. 76 (2632 E Fry Blvd, Sierra Vista): $2.45

#2. Speedway (1497 E Fry Blvd, Sierra Vista): $2.55

#2. Valero (3999 E Fry Blvd, Sierra Vista): $2.55

Arkansas

#1. Phillips 66 (1213 S 2nd St, Cabot): $2.32

#1. Kroger (300 W I-40 Service Rd , West Memphis): $2.32

#1. Alon (815 S 2nd St, Cabot): $2.32

California

#1. Feather Falls Mini Mart (6032 Lower Wyandotte Rd, Oroville): $3.59

#1. Berry Creek Rancheria RV Park (3900 Olive Hwy, Oroville): $3.59

#1. R Pomo Pumps (1585 E CA-20, Upper Lake): $3.59

Colorado

#1. Maverik (237 E 120th Ave, Thornton): $2.11

#1. Maverik (5480 E 120th Ave, Thornton): $2.11

#1. Maverik (11160 Colorado Blvd., Thornton): $2.11

Connecticut

#1. Costco (75 Freshwater Blvd, Enfield): $2.64

#2. BJ's (1589 Main St, Willimantic): $2.65

#3. CITGO (109 Berlin Tpke, Berlin): $2.66

Delaware

#1. Super (3006 New Castle Ave, New Castle): $2.59

#2. BJ's (2131 Kirkwood Hwy, Elsmere): $2.63

#3. Costco (900 Center Blvd S, Newark): $2.65

Florida

#1. Orion (329 N Federal Hwy, Pompano Beach): $2.39

#2. Tom Thumb (1405 E 9 Mile Rd, Pensacola): $2.43

#3. Tom Thumb (1096 Beal Pkwy NW, Fort Walton Beach): $2.45

Georgia

#1. Costco (100 Cobb Pkwy, Ringgold): $2.36

#2. Murphy USA (1305 16th Ave E, Cordele): $2.38

#2. One9 Fuel Stop (39 Victory Ln, Vienna): $2.38

Hawaii

#1. Costco (4589 Kapolei Pkwy, Kapolei): $3.69

#2. Costco (94-1331 Ka Uka Blvd, Waipio): $3.84

#2. NEX (409 Center St, Wahiawa): $3.84

Idaho

#1. Conoco (17372 Nez Perce Rd, Lewiston): $2.79

#2. Conoco (37915 S US-95, Worley): $2.82

#3. Conoco (165 N US-95, Plummer): $2.83

Illinois

#1. Speedway (201 E North Ave, Ina): $2.61

#2. The Gas Station (302 N Main St, Sainte Marie): $2.65

#3. Murphy USA (1206 Ave. Of Mid America, Effingham): $2.67

Indiana

#1. Sam's Club (1301 Veterans Pkwy, Clarksville): $2.52

#1. Thorntons (3909 US-31 E, Clarksville): $2.52

#3. Marathon (607 Kopp Ln, Clarksville): $2.57

Iowa

#1. Party Pantry (430 S 35th St, Council Bluffs): $2.37

#2. Mega Saver (3540 West Broadway, Council Bluffs): $2.38

#3. Sam's Club (210 E Tower Park Dr, Waterloo): $2.46

Kansas

#1. Love's Travel Stop (2400 E Kansas Ave, McPherson): $2.33

#1. Jumpstart (2107 E Kansas Ave, McPherson): $2.33

#1. 24/7 Travel Store (671 Westport Blvd, Salina): $2.33

Kentucky

#1. Buc-ee's (4001 Smiths Grove- Scottsville Rd, Smiths Grove): $2.29

#1. Sam's Club (140 Kohl's Dr, Nicholasville): $2.29

#1. Sam's Club (James Sanders Blvd, Paducah): $2.29

Louisiana

#1. Brookshire's (5696 LA-1 Byp, Natchitoches): $2.06

#2. Big Easy (2201 Canal St, New Orleans): $2.19

#2. Fuel Express Mart (6501 I-10 Service Rd, New Orleans): $2.19

Maine

#1. Bob's Cash Fuel (424 Main St, Madison): $2.62

#2. Walmart (94 Mount Auburn Ave, Auburn): $2.64

#3. BJ's (110 Mount Auburn Ave , Auburn): $2.66

Maryland

#1. Costco (10270 Mill Run Circle, Owings Mills): $2.53

#1. Citgo (1718 Reisterstown Rd, Pikesville): $2.53

#1. Carroll Motor Fuels (1717 Reisterstown Rd, Pikesville): $2.53

Massachusetts

#1. Gulf (117 N Bedford St, East Bridgewater): $2.49

#2. BJ's (460 State Rd , North Dartmouth): $2.51

#2. New World (359 Bedford St, Whitman): $2.51

Michigan

#1. Ammex Duty Free (3400 W Fort St, Detroit): $2.49

#1. CITGO (29403 Michigan Ave, Inkster): $2.49

#3. Sam's Club (1707 E Sherman Blvd, Muskegon): $2.54

Minnesota

#1. BP (101 4th St Nw, Austin): $2.51

#2. Costco (4609 W Arrowhead Rd, Hermantown): $2.54

#2. Sam's Club (4743 Maple Grove Rd, Hermantown): $2.54

Mississippi

#1. Buc-ee's (8245 Firetower Rd, Pass Christian): $2.16

#1. Sam's Club (10431 Old US-49, Gulfport): $2.16

#3. Sam's Club (715 Bonita Dr, Meridian): $2.21

Missouri

#1. BP (4685 Gravois Rd, House Springs): $2.29

#2. Murphy Express (2725 Ridge Point Dr., High Ridge): $2.36

#2. Circle K (5602 MO-PP, High Ridge): $2.36

Montana

#1. Costco (3880 Zoo Dr, Billings): $2.73

#2. Maverik (211 E 1st Ave, Plentywood): $2.79

#3. Sinclair (1502 W Main St, Lewistown): $2.85

Nebraska

#1. NP MART (310 E Reichmuth Rd, Valley): $2.36

#2. NP MART (610 W Elkhorn Dr, Arlington): $2.42

#3. Mega Saver (8930 Fort St, Omaha): $2.46

Nevada

#1. One9 Fuel Stop (791 10th St, Carlin): $2.95

#1. Love's Travel Stop (2001 NV-766, Carlin): $2.95

#3. Maverik (775 South Broad Street, Battle Mountain): $2.98

New Hampshire

#1. BJ's (30 Perkins Ave, Seabrook): $2.62

#2. CITGO (8 Batchelder Rd, Seabrook): $2.63

#3. Nouria (304 Sandown Rd, Hampstead): $2.64

New Jersey

#1. Fuel 4 (450 New York Ave, Jersey City): $2.36

#2. Costco (100 Centerton Rd, Mount Laurel): $2.59

#2. Costco (1055 Hudson St, Union): $2.59

New Mexico

#1. Eagle Qwik Mart (2110 N Alameda Blvd, Las Cruces): $2.30

#2. Valero (2401 Rio Rancho Dr SE, Rio Rancho): $2.31

#3. Costco (9955 Coors Bypass NW, Albuquerque): $2.34

New York

#1. BP (2798 Merrick Road, Bellmore): $2.28

#2. Catt-Rez Enterprises Inc (10910 Erie Rd, Irving): $2.57

#2. Signals (11024 Southwestern Blvd, Irving): $2.57

North Carolina

#1. Sam's Club (11460 Royall Cotton Rd, Wake Forest): $2.40

#1. Sam's Club (3001 Calvary Dr, Raleigh): $2.40

#1. BJ's (6301 Triangle Plantation Dr, Raleigh): $2.40

North Dakota

#1. Lakes Gas (6009 172nd Ave SE, Walcott): $2.54

#1. Costco (750 23rd Ave E, West Fargo): $2.54

#1. Sam's Club (4831 13th Ave S, Fargo): $2.54

Ohio

#1. OM Oil (3420 Needmore Rd, Dayton): $2.29

#2. Circle K (11133 Ravenna Rd, Twinsburg): $2.35

#3. Costco (9691 Waterstone Blvd, Cincinnati): $2.40

Oklahoma

#1. Murphy Express (1721 N. Commerce St., Ardmore): $2.14

#2. Love's Country Stores (930 W Broadway St, Ardmore): $2.15

#2. Casey's (1625 N Commerce St, Ardmore): $2.15

Oregon

#1. Love's Travel Stop (6457 Old Salem Rd NE, Albany): $2.97

#1. Costco (3130 Killdeer Ave, Albany): $2.97

#3. ARCO (33200 SE OR-34, Albany): $2.99

Pennsylvania

#1. Fuel On (401 W 4th St, Emporium): $2.36

#2. Camphill Gas (3805 Hartzdale Dr, Camp Hill): $2.77

#3. BJ's (200 Easton Rd, Warrington): $2.79

Rhode Island

#1. Village Gas (141 Danielson Pike, North Scituate): $2.67

#1. Mutual (296 Armistice Blvd, Pawtucket): $2.67

#3. U-Save (469 Benefit St, Pawtucket): $2.69

South Carolina

#1. Murphy Express (2925 Sunset Blvd., West Columbia): $2.35

#1. Murphy USA (2365 Augusta Road, West Columbia): $2.35

#1. Murphy Express (4873 Augusta Rd., Lexington): $2.35

South Dakota

#1. Costco (3700 S Grange Ave, Sioux Falls): $2.47

#1. Sam's Club (3205 S Louise Ave, Sioux Falls): $2.47

#1. Conoco (2505 W Russell St, Sioux Falls): $2.47

Tennessee

#1. Marathon (1599 Ft Campbell Blvd, Clarksville): $2.19

#2. Costco (1105 Forest Retreat Rd, Hendersonville): $2.24

#2. Sam's Club (301 Indian Lake Blvd, Hendersonville): $2.24

Texas

#1. Costco (10401 Research Blvd, Austin): $1.98

#2. Mexican Food Store (1701 Pasadena Blvd, Pasadena): $2.09

#2. MS Express (1702 Pasadena Blvd, Pasadena): $2.09

Utah

#1. Costco (3656 Wall Ave, Ogden): $2.79

#1. Sam's Club (4949 S 900 W , Riverdale): $2.79

#3. Sam's Club (11278 S Jordan Gtwy, South Jordan): $2.81

Vermont

#1. CITGO (510 South St, Bennington): $2.65

#2. Shell (328 Marlboro Rd, West Brattleboro): $2.75

#3. CITGO (261 Benmont Ave, Bennington): $2.79

Virginia

#1. CITGO (2335 Azalea Garden Rd, Norfolk): $2.35

#2. Marathon (1436 W Danville St, South Hill): $2.39

#2. Quik Fuel (212 S Mecklenburg Ave, South Hill): $2.39

Washington

#1. Costco (301 5th St, Clarkston): $3.18

#1. Wheeler's Kountry Korner (2421 W Wapato Rd, Wapato): $3.18

#3. ARCO (3425 Birch Bay Lynden Rd, Custer): $3.35

West Virginia

#1. Walmart (520 N Jefferson St, Lewisburg): $2.52

#1. KO (Big Laurel Hwy, Green Valley): $2.52

#3. Smith Oil (1300 1st St , Moundsville): $2.54

Wisconsin

#1. OHM Fuel Mart (3806 30th Ave, Kenosha): $2.48

#2. Costco (W162N9235 Pershing Ave, Menomonee Falls): $2.49

#2. Costco (443 Pewaukee Rd, Pewaukee): $2.49

Wyoming

#1. Exxon (400 Valley Dr, Casper): $2.43

#1. Sam's Club (4600 E 2nd St, Casper): $2.43

#3. Maverik (Hwy 26 Poison Spider Rd, Mills): $2.45

This story was produced by CheapInsurance.com and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.