Cheapest gas stations in every state Jan. 22, 2026

Anyone who drives a car understands the sting of having to fill up their tank and pulling into the gas station, only to discover that gas prices have skyrocketed. Paying extra for gas means you have less to spend on other things, which, over time, can really put a crimp in your budget.

Cheap Insurance explored some of the reasons behind major changes in gas prices, and compiled a list of the cheapest gas stations in every state using data from Gas Buddy.

Gas prices fluctuate based on several factors, including the cost of the key ingredient, crude oil, as well as the available supply and demand for gasoline. If the price of oil rises, a major refinery goes offline, or more drivers are hitting the road, for example, then the cost will increase.

In the first half of 2022, a unique confluence of events led to a surge in gas prices. The increased demand stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic, Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and a slowdown in oil production all contributed to a national all-time high of $4.93 per gallon on average in June 2022.

Seasons also affect gas prices. Demand tends to drop in winter, but the cost also falls because gas stations switch to a different blend of gasoline that's optimal for lower temperatures—and has cheaper ingredients.

Location also matters. The South and Midwest tend to have the lowest gas prices, while the West, including Hawai'i, has the highest. Californians, in particular, pay more for gas on average than any other state. That's because of its high state excise taxes; its isolation from the country's major pipelines, which causes supply issues; and its requirements that mandate a more environmentally friendly blend of gas that costs more to produce and adds to the price per gallon.

Alabama

#1. Chevron (4426 Higgins Rd, Mobile): $2.09

#2. Clark (7413 Old Pascagoula Rd, Theodore): $2.15

#3. Chevron (101 Saraland Blvd N, Saraland): $2.18

Alaska

#1. Costco (48 College Rd, Fairbanks): $3.06

#2. Grizzly Ridge (18280 Sterling Hwy, Cooper Landing): $3.11

#3. Speedway Express (3679 College Rd, Fairbanks): $3.14

Arizona

#1. Shell (405 W Speedway Blvd, Tucson): $2.19

#1. ARCO (802 W Speedway Blvd, Tucson): $2.19

#3. Costco (1650 E Tucson Marketplace Blvd, Tucson): $2.25

Arkansas

#1. Valero (8110 Sheridan Rd , White Hall): $1.99

#2. Sam's Club (7700 Rogers Ave, Fort Smith): $2.08

#3. Valero (9225 US-270, White Hall): $2.09

California

#1. EZ Trip (1451 S Madera Ave, Madera): $3.19

#1. Texaco (1434 W Yosemite Ave, Manteca): $3.19

#3. Yokut Gas Station (17051 Jersey Ave, Lemoore): $3.20

Colorado

#1. Shell (4075 Austin Bluffs Pkwy, Colorado Springs): $1.67

#2. Murphy Express (4010 Lee Vance Dr., Colorado Springs): $1.69

#2. Murphy Express (4085 Beverly St, Colorado Springs): $1.69

Connecticut

#1. BJ's (1046 N Colony Rd, Wallingford): $2.46

#2. Costco (200 Federal Rd, Brookfield): $2.47

#3. CITGO (326 S Colony Rd, Wallingford): $2.48

Delaware

#1. Costco (900 Center Blvd S, Newark): $2.47

#1. BJ's (2131 Kirkwood Hwy, Elsmere): $2.47

#3. BP (4001 LANCASTER PIKE, Wilmington): $2.49

Florida

#1. BP (9700 ATLANTIC BLVD, Jacksonville): $1.99

#2. Valero (1112 E Olive Rd, Pensacola): $2.19

#3. Circle K (188 Eglin Pkwy NE, Fort Walton Beach): $2.21

Georgia

#1. Shell (1201 W 4th St, Adel): $2.15

#2. Costco (100 Cobb Pkwy, Ringgold): $2.16

#3. Walmart Neighborhood Market (1155 Battlefield Pkwy, Fort Oglethorpe): $2.19

Hawaii

#1. NEX (8002 Lehua Ave, Pearl City): $3.45

#2. NEX (1326 North Rd, Pearl Harbor): $3.47

#2. AAFES (880 Aliamanu Dr, Aliamanu): $3.47

Idaho

#1. Liberty (6902 W Seltice Way, Post Falls): $2.12

#1. Amerimart (7035 W Seltice Way, Post Falls): $2.12

#1. A-1 Smoke Shop (7200 W Seltice Way, Post Falls): $2.12

Illinois

#1. Costco (825 E Veterans Pkwy, Yorkville): $2.36

#1. BP (1402 N BRIDGE ST, Yorkville): $2.36

#1. QuikTrip (107 Stagecoach Tr, Yorkville): $2.36

Indiana

#1. Circle K (2224 CR-600 W, Greenfield): $2.25

#2. Sam's Club (6770 E Virginia St, Evansville): $2.33

#3. Murphy USA (5210 Pearl Dr., Evansville): $2.34

Iowa

#1. Murphy USA (906 W. Bell Ave., Knoxville): $2.01

#1. Casey's (1201 E Main St, Knoxville): $2.01

#1. Casey's (203 S Lincoln St, Knoxville): $2.01

Kansas

#1. Maverik (3795 Solar Ave, Garden City): $2.07

#1. Maverik (2601 East Mary St, Garden City): $2.07

#1. Love's Travel Stop (1500 N Jones Ave, Holcomb): $2.07

Kentucky

#1. Sam's Club (5240 Frederica St, Owensboro): $2.13

#2. Sam's Club (140 Kohl's Dr, Nicholasville): $2.15

#3. Spur Oil (S US-25 E, Barbourville): $2.19

Louisiana

#1. Crowder Center (5769 Crowder Blvd, New Orleans): $1.99

#2. Murphy USA (6201 Coliseum Blvd., Alexandria): $2.05

#2. Murphy USA (2052 North Mall Drive, Alexandria): $2.05

Maine

#1. Walmart (94 Mount Auburn Ave, Auburn): $2.44

#1. Buxton Mini Mart (10 Turkey Ln, Buxton): $2.44

#3. BJ's (110 Mount Auburn Ave , Auburn): $2.46

Maryland

#1. Sam's Club (5702 Baltimore National Pike, Catonsville): $2.39

#2. Safeway (5660 Baltimore Natl Pike, Catonsville): $2.45

#3. Carroll Motor Fuels (3300 W Cold Spring Ln, Baltimore): $2.47

Massachusetts

#1. Gulf (2 Washington Street, Dedham): $2.27

#2. Costco (200 Legacy Blvd, Dedham): $2.34

#2. BJ's (1420 Boston-Providence Hwy, Norwood): $2.34

Michigan

#1. Sam's Club (1707 E Sherman Blvd, Muskegon): $2.25

#2. Quality Car Wash & Marathon (1931 E Sherman Blvd, Muskegon): $2.26

#3. Costco (6164 S Harvey St, Norton Shores): $2.29

Minnesota

#1. Amoco (212 Central St E, Lonsdale): $1.99

#2. BP (750 ASH ST NE, Lonsdale): $2.05

#3. Kwik Trip (1200 Center Ave W, Dilworth): $2.08

Mississippi

#1. Sam's Club (90 Bass Pro Dr, Pearl): $2.05

#1. Sam's Club (715 Bonita Dr, Meridian): $2.05

#3. Marathon (6478 US-11, Carriere): $2.06

Missouri

#1. Phillips 66 (802 E MO-76, Branson): $2.06

#2. MFA Oil (18251 MO-87, Boonville): $2.07

#3. Bullseye (N MO-64, Pittsburg): $2.08

Montana

#1. Maverik (211 E 1st Ave, Plentywood): $2.48

#2. Cenex (301 Jordan Ave , Jordan): $2.50

#3. Costco (305 Cascade Lp, Kalispell): $2.55

Nebraska

#1. Casey's (1020 S 13th St, Norfolk): $2.13

#1. Casey's (1001 Veterans Ave, Stanton): $2.13

#1. Love's Travel Stop (1300 W Monroe Ave, Norfolk): $2.13

Nevada

#1. Maverik (1020 North Florence Way, West Wendover): $2.26

#1. Pilot (1200 W Wendover Blvd, West Wendover): $2.26

#3. Maverik (775 South Broad Street, Battle Mountain): $2.44

New Hampshire

#1. Mobil (546 First NH Tpke, Northwood): $2.42

#2. Penguin Fuels (130 Lafayette Rd, Hampton Falls): $2.44

#3. AL Prime Energy (830 Lafayette Rd, Seabrook): $2.45

New Jersey

#1. BJS (831 NJ-10, Whippany): $2.41

#1. Gas and Diesel (145 NJ-10 E, East Hanover): $2.41

#3. Conoco (1196 Anderson Ave, Fort Lee): $2.43

New Mexico

#1. Valero (3500 N White Sands Blvd, Alamogordo): $1.99

#1. Walmart (2401 Indian Wells Rd, Alamogordo): $1.99

#3. Love's Travel Stop (703 S 1st St, Clayton): $2.03

New York

#1. Totem Pole Smoke & Gas (1031 Ledge Rd, Basom): $2.35

#2. Bear Clause Trading Post (5380 Chew Rd, Sanborn): $2.40

#3. Lakeside Trading 2 (126 E Bayard St, Seneca Falls): $2.42

North Carolina

#1. Murphy USA (2412 W. Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe): $2.24

#2. 7-Eleven (158 N M L King Blvd, Monroe): $2.25

#3. Shell (2251 Hendersonville Rd, Arden): $2.27

North Dakota

#1. Costco (750 23rd Ave E, West Fargo): $2.09

#1. Sam's Club (4831 13th Ave S, Fargo): $2.09

#1. PetroServe USA (205 NP Ave, Fargo): $2.09

Ohio

#1. Sam's Club (1150 Greely Chapel, Lima): $2.09

#2. Murphy USA (2640 Harding Hwy., Lima): $2.19

#2. Sam's Club (1755 Hilliard-Rome Rd, Hilliard): $2.19

Oklahoma

#1. Kok (302 S Washington St, Ardmore): $1.50

#2. Walmart (5425 Tinker Diagonal, Del City): $1.95

#3. Sam's Club (6521 SE 29th St , Midwest City): $1.99

Oregon

#1. Chevron (1519 Adams Ave, La Grande): $2.56

#2. Town Pump (330 Ivy St, Junction City): $2.65

#2. Mobil (1225 Ivy St, Junction City): $2.65

Pennsylvania

#1. Costco (1875 Hempstead Rd, Lancaster): $2.54

#1. BJ's (110 Centerville Rd, Lancaster): $2.54

#3. Sheetz (518 Greenfield Road, Lancaster): $2.56

Rhode Island

#1. BJ's (1450 Hartford Ave, Johnston): $2.51

#2. Roadrunner (2862 Hartford Ave, Johnston): $2.53

#2. Village Gas (141 Danielson Pike, North Scituate): $2.53

South Carolina

#1. On The Go (398 Gossett Rd, Cowpens ): $2.09

#2. Circle K (681 US-21 Byp, Fort Mill): $2.14

#3. Murphy USA (2737 North Road, Orangeburg): $2.19

South Dakota

#1. Phillips 66 (4209 W 12TH ST, Sioux Falls): $2.11

#2. Sam's Club (3205 S Louise Ave, Sioux Falls): $2.12

#3. Costco (3700 S Grange Ave, Sioux Falls): $2.13

Tennessee

#1. Buc-ee's (170 Buc-ee's Blvd, Sevierville): $2.08

#1. RaceTrac (1100 West Highway 25-70, Newport): $2.08

#1. Exxon (1103 W US-25-70, Newport): $2.08

Texas

#1. Murphy USA (2430 Gilmer Road, Longview): $1.96

#1. Brookshire's (3354 Gilmer Rd, Longview): $1.96

#1. Walmart (3812 Gilmer Rd, Longview): $1.96

Utah

#1. Walmart (5056 13400 S, Herriman): $2.19

#2. Costco (198 N 1200 E, Lehi): $2.21

#3. Costco (3656 Wall Ave, Ogden): $2.23

Vermont

#1. CITGO (510 South St, Bennington): $2.65

#2. Cumberland Farms (111 Northside Dr, Bennington): $2.73

#2. Irving (86 Woodstock Ave, Rutland): $2.73

Virginia

#1. Sam's Club (13249 Lee Hwy, Bristol): $2.30

#2. Rutter's (1510 Coverstone Dr, Winchester): $2.34

#3. Costco (251 Front Royal Pike, Winchester): $2.35

Washington

#1. Wheeler's Kountry Korner (2421 W Wapato Rd, Wapato): $2.58

#2. Costco (301 5th St, Clarkston): $2.66

#3. 76 (61 W Wapato Rd, Wapato): $2.75

West Virginia

#1. Sam's Club (1100 Grand Central Ave, Vienna): $2.23

#2. Sheetz (39 Berlin Rd, Weston): $2.25

#3. Sheetz (1601 Beverly Pike, Elkins): $2.27

Wisconsin

#1. Costco (W162N9235 Pershing Ave, Menomonee Falls): $2.18

#1. Costco (443 Pewaukee Rd, Pewaukee): $2.18

#1. Meijer (N51 W24847 Lisbon Rd, Pewaukee): $2.18

Wyoming

#1. Sinclair (818 S 3rd St, Laramie): $1.99

#1. Tumbleweed Express (4700 Bluebird Ln, Laramie): $1.99

#1. Sam's Club (4600 E 2nd St, Casper): $1.99

This story was produced by CheapInsurance.com and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.