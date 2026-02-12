Cheapest gas stations in every state Feb. 12, 2026

CheapInsurance.com compiled a list of the cheapest gas stations in every state using data from Gas Buddy.

Anyone who drives a car understands the sting of having to fill up their tank and pulling into the gas station, only to discover that gas prices have skyrocketed. Paying extra for gas means you have less to spend on other things, which, over time, can really put a crimp in your budget.

Cheap Insurance explored some of the reasons behind major changes in gas prices, and compiled a list of the cheapest gas stations in every state using data from Gas Buddy.

Gas prices fluctuate based on several factors, including the cost of the key ingredient, crude oil, as well as the available supply and demand for gasoline. If the price of oil rises, a major refinery goes offline, or more drivers are hitting the road, for example, then the cost will increase.

In the first half of 2022, a unique confluence of events led to a surge in gas prices. The increased demand stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic, Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and a slowdown in oil production all contributed to a national all-time high of $4.93 per gallon on average in June 2022.

Seasons also affect gas prices. Demand tends to drop in winter, but the cost also falls because gas stations switch to a different blend of gasoline that's optimal for lower temperatures—and has cheaper ingredients.

Location also matters. The South and Midwest tend to have the lowest gas prices, while the West, including Hawai'i, has the highest. Californians, in particular, pay more for gas on average than any other state. That's because of its high state excise taxes; its isolation from the country's major pipelines, which causes supply issues; and its requirements that mandate a more environmentally friendly blend of gas that costs more to produce and adds to the price per gallon.

No matter where you live, read on to see if you can get a deal on gas near you.

Alabama

#1. Love's Travel Stop (8400 County Farm Rd, Irvington): $2.28

#2. Alabama National Guard (1730 Cong W L Dickinson Dr, Montgomery): $2.29

#3. Fletcher Smith (19415 N 3rd St, Citronelle): $2.30

Alaska

#1. Costco (48 College Rd, Fairbanks): $2.99

#2. Holiday (575 Johansen Expressway, Fairbanks): $3.05

#3. Speedway (2110 Peger Rd, Fairbanks): $3.14

Arizona

#1. ARCO (802 W Speedway Blvd, Tucson): $2.35

#2. Fastrip (1620 N Pinal Ave, Casa Grande): $2.37

#3. Costco (1650 E Tucson Marketplace Blvd, Tucson): $2.39

Arkansas

#1. Sam's Club (7700 Rogers Ave, Fort Smith): $2.16

#2. Mighty Market (104 S Broadview St, Greenbrier): $2.17

#2. Harps (15 N Broadview St, Greenbrier): $2.17

California

#1. Fastrip (6401 S H St, Bakersfield): $3.55

#1. Fastrip (13710 Calimesa Blvd, Yucaipa): $3.55

#1. Fastrip (345 S China Lake Blvd, Ridgecrest): $3.55

Colorado

#1. Shell (6200 S Santa Fe Dr, Littleton): $2.13

#1. QuikTrip (2338 W Belleview Ave, Littleton): $2.13

#1. Shell (2715 S Santa Fe Dr, Englewood): $2.13

Connecticut

#1. The Road Runner (575 Main St, Ansonia): $2.49

#2. CITGO (198 Leavenworth Rd, Shelton): $2.55

#3. BJ's (75 Spring St, Southington): $2.56

Delaware

#1. Costco (900 Center Blvd S, Newark): $2.59

#1. BP (1 JAY DR, New Castle): $2.59

#1. BJ's (2131 Kirkwood Hwy, Elsmere): $2.59

Florida

#1. VP Racing Fuels (4105 US-231, Panama City): $2.40

#2. Dodge's Store (1 Eglin Pkwy SE, Fort Walton Beach): $2.45

#3. Tom Thumb (1096 Beal Pkwy NW, Fort Walton Beach): $2.46

Georgia

#1. Costco (100 Cobb Pkwy, Ringgold): $2.19

#2. Shell (301 GA-515, Blairsville): $2.27

#3. Murphy USA (129 Alabama Rd, Adel): $2.29

Hawaii

#1. Costco (94-1331 Ka Uka Blvd, Waipio): $3.59

#1. AAFES (500 Kolekole Ave, Schofield Barracks): $3.59

#1. AAFES (Beaver St, Schofield Barracks): $3.59

Idaho

#1. Chevron (6161Bannock Hwy, Pocatello): $2.54

#2. Costco (2051 S Cole Rd, Boise): $2.56

#3. Maverik (3080 South Five Mile Road, Boise): $2.58

Illinois

#1. Love's Travel Stop (3020 E 8th Rd, Utica): $2.39

#1. Love's Travel Stop (1001 W Walnut St, Oglesby): $2.39

#1. Shell (5247 Trompeter Rd, Peru): $2.39

Indiana

#1. BP (804 E Markland Ave, Kokomo): $2.23

#1. Mobil (1300 W Markland St, Kokomo): $2.23

#3. BP (2020 S Washington St, Kokomo): $2.24

Iowa

#1. Knoxville FAST STOP Express (1101 N Lincoln St, Knoxville): $1.89

#2. Murphy USA (906 W. Bell Ave., Knoxville): $1.94

#2. Casey's (1201 E Main St, Knoxville): $1.94

Kansas

#1. Sam's Club (3010 Larue St, Garden City): $1.96

#2. Love's Travel Stop (1500 N Jones Ave, Holcomb): $2.02

#2. Love's Country Stores (3285 E US-50, Garden City): $2.02

Kentucky

#1. Sam's Club (3200 Ken Bale Blvd, Bowling Green): $2.14

#2. Sam's Club (5240 Frederica St, Owensboro): $2.19

#3. BP (3205 Plano Rd, Bowling Green): $2.23

Louisiana

#1. Murphy USA (14251 Coursey Blvd., Baton Rouge): $2.08

#1. Murphy USA (10250 Sullivan Rd., Baton Rouge): $2.08

#1. Murphy Express (12912 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge): $2.08

Maryland

#1. Sam's Club (5702 Baltimore National Pike, Catonsville): $2.46

#2. 7-Eleven (5809 Deale Churchton Rd, Deale): $2.49

#3. Carroll Motor Fuels (12600 Twinbrook Pkwy, Rockville): $2.53

Massachusetts

#1. Sal's (385 S Franklin St, Holbrook): $2.42

#2. Mobil (971 Boston-Providence Tpke, Norwood): $2.45

#3. New World (359 Bedford St, Whitman): $2.47

Michigan

#1. Sunoco (3017 20 Mile Rd, Barryton): $2.19

#2. Quality Car Wash & Marathon (1931 E Sherman Blvd, Muskegon): $2.26

#3. SNK (8091 E 8 Mile Rd, Warren): $2.33

Minnesota

#1. BP (208 1st NE, Sartell): $2.19

#2. BP (230 Pine Cone Rd, Sartell): $2.26

#3. Stop N Go (2715 Clearwater Rd, St Cloud): $2.28

Mississippi

#1. Sam's Club (715 Bonita Dr, Meridian): $2.00

#2. Walmart (3310-B MS-39, Meridian): $2.09

#3. CEFCO (1303 Roebuck Dr, Meridian): $2.15

Missouri

#1. Sam's Club (3660 E Sunshine St, Springfield): $2.09

#1. Buc-ee's (3284 N Beaver Road, Springfield): $2.09

#3. Sam's Club (3536 Hammons Blvd, Joplin): $2.11

Montana

#1. Maverik (211 E 1st Ave, Plentywood): $2.52

#2. Costco (3220 N Reserve St, Missoula): $2.54

#3. Cenex (1803 N Merrill Ave , Glendive): $2.56

Nebraska

#1. Love's Travel Stop (1300 W Monroe Ave, Norfolk): $2.18

#1. Casey's (1001 Veterans Ave, Stanton): $2.18

#1. Casey's (1020 S 13th St, Norfolk): $2.18

Nevada

#1. Pilot (1200 W Wendover Blvd, West Wendover): $2.57

#2. Love's Travel Stop (2001 NV-766, Carlin): $2.58

#2. One9 Fuel Stop (791 10th St, Carlin): $2.58

New Hampshire

#1. Bosco Bell (130 Suncook Valley Rd, Barnstead): $2.35

#2. BJ's (1801 Woodbury Ave, Portsmouth): $2.47

#3. Monster gas North (1010 US Highway 1 Byp, Portsmouth): $2.49

New Jersey

#1. Delta (53 Lakeside Blvd, Hopatcong): $2.49

#2. Exxon (1290 Anderson Ave, Fort Lee): $2.51

#2. Conoco (1196 Anderson Ave, Fort Lee): $2.51

New Mexico

#1. Warrior Fuel 2 (1005 US-550, Bernalillo): $2.12

#2. Valero (2401 Rio Rancho Dr SE, Rio Rancho): $2.13

#3. Avanyu Travel Plaza (618 N Riverside Dr, Española): $2.14

New York

#1. Mike's Trading Post (2342 Printup Rd, Sanborn): $2.35

#2. Totem Pole Smoke & Gas (1031 Ledge Rd, Basom): $2.40

#2. Western Door (379 Martin Rd, Akron): $2.40

North Carolina

#1. Mobil (2853 N Center St, Hickory): $2.35

#2. Murphy USA (1453 Sunset Ave., Clinton): $2.37

#2. Murphy USA (102 Columbus Corners Dr., Whiteville): $2.37

North Dakota

#1. Sam's Club (2501 32nd Ave S, Grand Forks): $2.22

#2. Costco (750 23rd Ave E, West Fargo): $2.25

#2. Sam's Club (4831 13th Ave S, Fargo): $2.25

Ohio

#1. Gold Star Gas (701 W North St, Lima): $2.24

#1. MAPCO (3634 Massillon Rd, Green): $2.24

#3. Amoco (6004 N Dixie Dr, Dayton): $2.26

Oklahoma

#1. Sam's Club (6521 SE 29th St , Midwest City): $1.89

#2. VP Racing Fuels (1601 S Douglas Blvd, Midwest City): $1.95

#2. Walmart (5425 Tinker Diagonal, Del City): $1.95

Oregon

#1. Town Pump (330 Ivy St, Junction City): $2.69

#2. Love's Travel Stop (1678 SE US-97, Madras): $2.99

#2. Love's Travel Stop (1041 NW Washington Ave, Ontario): $2.99

Pennsylvania

#1. Rutter's (641 Waltz Mill Rd, Ruffs Dale): $2.65

#1. Sheetz (205 N Center Ave, New Stanton): $2.65

#1. GetGo (119 Bair Blvd, New Stanton): $2.65

Rhode Island

#1. BJ's (1450 Hartford Ave, Johnston): $2.55

#2. Roadrunner (2862 Hartford Ave, Johnston): $2.57

#3. American Dream of Tiverton (400 Main Rd, Tiverton): $2.59

South Carolina

#1. Dodge's Store (1801 Old Edisto Dr, Orangeburg): $2.22

#2. Murphy USA (2737 North Road, Orangeburg): $2.24

#3. Love's Travel Stop (2210 US-601 N, Pageland): $2.26

South Dakota

#1. Goode To Go (1301 River Dr, North Sioux City): $2.16

#1. Clark (1312 River Dr, North Sioux City): $2.16

#3. Sinclair (5100 N Cliff Ave, Sioux Falls): $2.24

Tennessee

#1. Murphy USA (145 Walton Dr, Waverly): $2.09

#2. Exxon (265 Dover Rd, Clarksville): $2.15

#2. Walmart (216 Dover Rd, Clarksville): $2.15

Texas

#1. Walmart (22850 Morton Ranch Rd, Katy): $1.89

#1. Quick Trip (23169 Morton Ranch Rd, Katy): $1.89

#3. Malia Food Mart (550 FM1959, Houston): $1.96

Utah

#1. 76 (885 S Park Ave, Fillmore): $2.25

#2. Costco (11100 S Auto Mall Dr, Sandy): $2.39

#2. Costco (3571 W South Jordan Pkwy, South Jordan): $2.39

Vermont

#1. 305 South (305 South St, Bennington): $2.64

#2. CITGO (510 South St, Bennington): $2.65

#2. Cumberland Farms (111 Northside Dr, Bennington): $2.65

Virginia

#1. Sam's Club (215 Piedmont Pl, Danville): $2.38

#2. Valero (5611 Williamson Rd NW, Roanoke): $2.39

#3. Crown (7610 Lee Hwy, Falls Church): $2.44

Washington

#1. Costco (301 5th St, Clarkston): $2.86

#2. 76 (61 W Wapato Rd, Wapato): $2.95

#2. Wheelers Smoke N Gas (7453 Sunnyside Mabton Hwy, Mabton): $2.95

West Virginia

#1. Sam's Club (1100 Grand Central Ave, Vienna): $2.25

#2. Walmart (2900 Pike St, Parkersburg): $2.32

#3. Speedway (2893 Pike St, Parkersburg ): $2.33

Wisconsin

#1. Costco (443 Pewaukee Rd, Pewaukee): $2.25

#1. Costco (W162N9235 Pershing Ave, Menomonee Falls): $2.25

#1. Costco (7707 94th Ave, Pleasant Prairie): $2.25

Wyoming

#1. Loaf 'N Jug (1325 Bridger Dr, Green River): $2.19

#2. Love's Travel Stop (190 US-16 E, Buffalo): $2.23

#2. Maverik (109 N Main St, Buffalo): $2.23

