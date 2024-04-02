Chlöe teases forthcoming single, "boy bye"

Freeform/Tiffany Roohani

By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Ready for some new Chlöe music? If so, there appears to be something on the horizon.

The singer took to her socials Monday and teased a song titled "boy bye."

"Boy, bye, bye/ I won’t even cry/ You stupid motherf*****/ Boy, bye, bye/ I won’t even cry/ Go back to your momma," she sings from inside of a car, according to the clip.

"Boy bye" is now available to presave, though no release date has been announced. Chlöe's most recent single is "FYS," short for "F*** Your Status," which she dropped in March.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

