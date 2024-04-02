Chlöe teases forthcoming single, "boy bye"

Ready for some new Chlöe music? If so, there appears to be something on the horizon.

The singer took to her socials Monday and teased a song titled "boy bye."

"Boy, bye, bye/ I won’t even cry/ You stupid motherf*****/ Boy, bye, bye/ I won’t even cry/ Go back to your momma," she sings from inside of a car, according to the clip.

"Boy bye" is now available to presave, though no release date has been announced. Chlöe's most recent single is "FYS," short for "F*** Your Status," which she dropped in March.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.