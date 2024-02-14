Chris Brown reveals name of upcoming tour

By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Chris Brown's still in the process of finalizing the details for his upcoming tour, but while fans wait, he decided to share what he could about the trek.

In an Instagram Story shared Wednesday, he revealed the name of the outing and the time of year in which it's expected to kick off.

"Hey, Team Breezy. Management has asked me to wait [to reveal] the tour dates until we confirm all venues," he wrote. But he announced the trek, the 11:11 tour, will take place this summer.

The tour is named after Chris' November release, 11:11, which boasts appearances from Byron MessiaDavidoFutureFridayy and more, and spawned the singles "Summer Too Hot," "Sensational" and "Nightmares."

