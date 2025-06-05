Chris Brown announces new single, 'Holy Blindfold'

Chris Brown is giving fans some new music. He announced on socials Thursday that he will be releasing a new single, "Holy Blindfold," on June 13. He shared the news alongside a visual that captures Chris as he walks from a portal to a mic to the beat of the song's instrumental.

"Holy Blindfold" is currently available to presave. It marks Chris' first solo release since dropping 11:11 (Deluxe).

Days before the song arrives, Chris will launch his Breezy Bowl XX tour alongside Summer Walker and Bryson Tiller on June 8 in Amsterdam.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.