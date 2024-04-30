Ciara joining 'American Idol' as guest mentor

Ciara is heading to American Idol.

The singer will serve as guest mentor on the Sunday, May 5 episode, where the top seven contestants will perform material with the theme of "Songs That Make Me Wanna Dance." The episode will also feature contestants singing songs by Adele

Monday night's episode of Idol featured a moving tribute to former contestant Mandisa, who died April 18 at age 47. Idol alums Colton Dixon, Melinda Doolittle and Danny Gokey took the stage to perform "Shackles" by Mary Mary in memory of Mandisa.

