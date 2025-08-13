Cities with the most available housing inventory

Potential homebuyers are seeing a healthy increase in housing inventory after nearly unprecedented lows in late 2021 and early 2022. From fewer than 400,000 listings in January 2022 to more than one million today, the U.S. housing inventory is continuing its climb to pre-pandemic numbers. December 2019 was the last month prior to May 2025 with more than 1 million national listings.

The recovery in inventory, however, has been disproportional across the country. Buyers in the Sun Belt have more opportunities than those looking to purchase elsewhere in the country. That may be surprising to some, as Texas and Florida have experienced some of the highest population growth rates. Only four other states—Utah, Idaho, Nevada, and South Carolina—grew by at least 1.6% from 2023 to 2024.

*To find the cities with the most available housing inventory as of, Find a Neighborhood gleaned information from FRED, an economic database updated and maintained by the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, and a Statista report using Census Bureau data.

Large US Cities with High Inventory

Some cities on the list below have a median listing price much higher than the national median of $440,000. Others have median listing prices close to or somewhere lower than the national standard.

1. Miami

It's estimated that Miami has around 42,000 active listings, which leads the country. That's despite the city coming in at 42 in the list of the nation's most populous cities. The median listing price in Miami is $525,000—nearly $100,000 more than the national median—but it's decreased by more than 12% year-over-year.

Additionally, listings in Miami tend to stay on the market for a relatively long time. These statistics underscore the city’s real estate inventory’s reputation as being overvalued.

2. New York

The country's most populous city by far, the Big Apple has around 35,000 home listings. New York is renowned for its expensive real estate, with Manhattan being the most expensive of the five boroughs. While the median listing price for the entire city is $762,365, Manhattan's median comes in at an astonishing $1.5 million.

3. Houston

Owing in part to an explosion in residential construction, Houston has no shortage of available homes. The country's fourth-largest by population currently offers nearly 28,000 listings. With a median listing price of $369,450, which is the lowest figure among the five cities on this list, homebuyers have at least two good reasons to comb through Houston's home listings.

4. Dallas

Just behind Houston in population and the number of newly built homes is Dallas, its Lone Star State companion. Dallas saw a greater increase in new listings relative to Houston from last year, with nearly 26,000 homes currently on the market.

5. Atlanta

No other city on this list besides Miami has seen a bigger increase in home listings than Atlanta. The city's population increase, on the other hand, is not as robust as other Sun Belt cities, such as Houston, Dallas, Raleigh, Austin, Jacksonville, Nashville, and Charlotte. Atlanta has around 24,500 homes on the market, with the city's median listing price coming in at $410,000, a bit lower than the national median.

Increased Inventory May Mean More Leverage for Buyers

Newly built homes and current construction may further change the landscape sooner rather than later. Home sellers still have a lot of power in many areas of the U.S., including the Northeast, Upper Midwest, West Coast, and Pacific Northwest.

As the national housing inventory continues to creep up, families looking for their next homestead and investors have a plethora of opportunities to find their sought-after gem. Neighborhood search tools and real estate databases can help you zoom in on the areas you're interested in to see what the housing market looks like—and find the best properties for your needs.

This story was produced by Find a Neighborhood and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.