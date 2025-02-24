Cities with the most expensive homes in the Gainesville metro area

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in the Pittsfield metro area using data from Zillow.

Purchasing a home is one of the most important investments there is. More than a place to live, homeownership is an asset with the potential to tremendously rise in value. But with home prices reaching record heights, affordability plays a huge role for buyers.

The typical home value in the United States was $356,776 in January, 2.6% higher than the year before.

High mortgage rates are also making monthly payments more expensive; as of February 20, the

sits at 6.85%.

Although home prices have inflated all across the U.S., there are some cities that command a higher price tag than others. Location, size, age, and condition are all contributing factors to home value.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in the Gainesville metro area using data from Zillow. Charts show the monthly typical home value since January 2018. All 21 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.

You may also like: Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Gainesville by diners

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#21. Chiefland, FL

- Typical home value: $163,326

- 1-year price change: -1.3%

- 5-year price change: +52.7%

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#20. Waldo, FL

- Typical home value: $193,094

- 1-year price change: +6.6%

- 5-year price change: +64.9%

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#19. Hawthorne, FL

- Typical home value: $213,846

- 1-year price change: +2.2%

- 5-year price change: +55.5%

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#18. Inglis, FL

- Typical home value: $240,200

- 1-year price change: -0.5%

- 5-year price change: +67.1%

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#17. Bronson, FL

- Typical home value: $251,644

- 1-year price change: +2.9%

- 5-year price change: +67.4%

You may also like: Highest-rated things to do in Gainesville, according to Tripadvisor

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#16. Branford, FL

- Typical home value: $265,555

- 1-year price change: +5.1%

- 5-year price change: +67.9%

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#15. Fanning Springs, FL

- Typical home value: $271,506

- 1-year price change: +0.9%

- 5-year price change: +58.2%

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#14. Trenton, FL

- Typical home value: $278,264

- 1-year price change: +2.8%

- 5-year price change: +65.6%

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#13. Manattee Road, FL

- Typical home value: $278,400

- 1-year price change: +1.8%

- 5-year price change: +57.0%

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#12. Williston, FL

- Typical home value: $278,564

- 1-year price change: +1.1%

- 5-year price change: +64.3%

You may also like: Gainesville 7-day weather forecast

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#11. Bell, FL

- Typical home value: $290,105

- 1-year price change: +5.4%

- 5-year price change: +70.9%

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#10. Gainesville, FL

- Typical home value: $292,878

- 1-year price change: +0.8%

- 5-year price change: +46.8%

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#9. Yankeetown, FL

- Typical home value: $296,342

- 1-year price change: -0.9%

- 5-year price change: +65.1%

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#8. High Springs, FL

- Typical home value: $315,267

- 1-year price change: +2.2%

- 5-year price change: +58.7%

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#7. Micanopy, FL

- Typical home value: $327,844

- 1-year price change: +3.6%

- 5-year price change: +60.3%

You may also like: Movies and TV shows casting in Gainesville

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#6. Alachua, FL

- Typical home value: $329,963

- 1-year price change: +1.5%

- 5-year price change: +50.4%

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#5. Newberry, FL

- Typical home value: $331,855

- 1-year price change: -0.5%

- 5-year price change: +43.4%

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#4. Cedar Key, FL

- Typical home value: $339,178

- 1-year price change: -1.3%

- 5-year price change: +57.8%

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#3. Archer, FL

- Typical home value: $355,928

- 1-year price change: +5.3%

- 5-year price change: +66.2%

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#2. Earleton, FL

- Typical home value: $380,299

- 1-year price change: +3.4%

- 5-year price change: +51.8%

You may also like: Best options in Gainesville for 5 popular outdoor activities

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#1. Morriston, FL

- Typical home value: $432,977

- 1-year price change: +3.8%

- 5-year price change: +87.5%